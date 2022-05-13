USDCAD finds support near the 200 hour moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term toyed with breaking its 100 hour moving average in the Asian and European sessions today (blue line in the chart above). There were a number of ticks on the hourly chart below moving average line, but momentum was limited on those small breaks, and the price bounced modestly higher. The high prices off the bounces, all, however, could only just enter the lower end of swing highs from Tuesday, and Wednesday at 1.30207.

Finally, the 100 hour moving average was broken with momentum after the weaker than expected Michigan consumer sentiment, and the price momentum increased. The USDCAD moved down toward the rising 200 hour moving average currently at 1.29197. The low price reached 1.29236 where early buyers against the moving average stalled the fall. The current prices back up to 1.2950.

What next?

Watch the 1.29607 level for short-term clues. That level was the swing low from Tuesday's trade. At the time, the price dipped just below a upward sloping trendline, but quickly rebounded back higher. Move back above that level would give the buyers against the 200 hour moving average more confidence. Conversely, staying below keeps the hopes of breaking the 200 hour moving average in play. The price last traded below the 200 hour moving average back on May 5.

Also, near the 200 hour moving average is swing levels between 1.2907 and 1.29181. Move below those levels and the 50% midpoint of the move up from the May 5 low comes in at 1.28944 and would be the next downside target.

Conversely a move above the 1.29607 level could see a repeat bounce back up toward the 100 hour moving average 1.3003 (call it 1.3000).