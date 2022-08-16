USDCAD moves back toward its 200 hour moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is trading to a new session low for the day as corrective price declines after the sharp run higher continues today.

Looking at the hourly chart, the pair yesterday shot higher and extended above the 100 and 200 hour MAs (blue and green lines) currently at 1.2813 and 1.2845.

The move to the upside also extended above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the July 15 high at 1.29166 and extended into a swing area up to 1.29371. However, in trading today, sellers started to lean against that 38.2% retracement in the London morning session, and have pushed lower into the North American session.

The pair is now approaching some key support against its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). As mentioned, the price broke above both the 100 hour moving average and 200 hour moving average yesterday increasing the bullish bias.

Now traders will be looking for support against that higher 200 hour moving average at 1.28467. Stay above and the price can rotate back higher. Move below and traders will start to look toward 1.28315 followed by the 100 hour moving average at 1.28131.

Will the buyers come in against the 200 hour moving average? Risk can be defined and limited against the level.

However what is also true is that the run to the upside could not sustain the momentum in trading today. It's a bit disappointing that the 38.2% retracement break could not be sustained.