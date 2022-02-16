USDCAD rotates back to thee lower extreme today

The price action in the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term since January 26 has been stuck in the mud mostly between 1.26496 and 1.27958.

Yesterday, and on Monday, the price highs stalled near swing highs between 1.27745 and 1.2786 (see blue numbered circles four and five).

The price had traded above those levels back on January 28 and again going back to January 6, but most the price action has been south of those levels.

The subsequent move to the downside that continued today, initially stalled near the 200 hour moving average (green line currently at 1.27118).

However in the late Asian session, the price was able to break below that moving average level, and that increased the downside momentum.

The momentum moved to the downside, took the price to the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the January 19 low to the January 28 high at 1.26628. Since then, the price has rebounded back higher, and in thee process tested the low from yesterday near 1.2701. Sellers have leaned near that level.

Both the 200 hour moving average at 1.2711, and the 100 hour moving average 1.2722 loom above. It would take a move above each to increase the bullish bias going forward.

Needless to say there is a bunch of up and down moves within a fairly narrow trading range, over a 15 day time period (three weeks of trading). At some point, there will be a break and run, but for now, the buyers and sellers are battling it out between the wider extremes.