USDCAD moved up to test the 200 week moving average today

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term moved to the highest level since the week of November 22, 2020 today with the price extending up to a high of 1.3036.

Looking at the weekly chart above, that high was able to extend above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 2020 high at 1.30224. However, the price could not extend above the 200 week moving average target currently at 1.3039.

The high price today reached 1.3036. The current price is back down trading around the 1.3322 level after dipping to an intraday low of 1.29607.

From the weekly chart, there is some cause for pause against the key technical targets. The price would need to get and stay above those levels to give the buyers more control. Stay below, and despite the recent run higher (the pair is working on it's 7th straight week of gains), the sellers do have some say in the short term flows.

What would give sellers more confidence?

Drilling to the hourly chart, the USDCAD price decline from the high today did moved down toward - and through - a lower trendline. However, support buyers came in near that level and have pushed the price of the USDCAD back higher over the last couple hours back toward the 1.3022 weekly retracement level. Buyers are still in control.

Going forward, if the price could get below that trendline on the hourly chart now near 1.2379 (currently) and stay below that level, sellers would feel more comfortable that the resistance against the 200 week MA is "working". A move below the trendline, and traders will look toward 1.2950 followed by the 38.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low at 1.29125. That level corresponded with the swing high going back to May 2 (that was broken yesterday) increasing the levels importance in the short term.

Absent those moves lower, and the USDCAD buyers remain in firm control with the 200 week moving average as the key upside target at 1.3039. Get above and the door opens for further upside momentum.

USDCAD bounces near upward sloping trend line