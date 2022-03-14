USDCAD trades above the midpoint of the March trading range

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term fell sharply on Friday after the stronger than expected jobs report. The price moved to - and through - the 1.2700 level to a low price of 1.2693 before rebounding higher into the close. The high corrective price did extend back up toward the 200 hour moving average (green line), but backed off into the close on Friday.

In trading today, the price initially moved lower in the Asian session then moved back above the 200 hour moving average. Sellers turned the buyers on the break above (stops triggered), and pushed the price up toward a upper swing area between 1.27826 and 1.27956 (the topside yellow area where there have been a number of swing highs and lows going back to the end of January).

The high price reached 1.27886 before rotating back to the downside.

The last seven or so trading hours has seen the price trade back below its 200 hour moving average, but price action has been above and below that moving average level with support holding against the 50% midpoint of the month of trading range at 1.27432.

The current price at 1.2754 is trading between the 50% (at 1.2743) and the 200 hour moving average (at 1.27567).

The best case scenario for sellers would be if the price can stay below the 200 hour moving average right here, and then break below the 50% retracement and stay below that moving average. That would open up the door for a rotation back toward the 61.8% retracement at 1.27061, and the natural support at 1.2700.

The best case scenario for sellers would be if the price can stay below the 200 hour moving average right here, and then break below the 50% retracement and stay below that moving average. That would open up the door for a rotation back toward the 61.8% retracement at 1.27061, and the natural support at 1.2700.

Conversely, moving back above the 200 hour moving average keeps the up and down volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument's fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term intact.

A break above and we could see another rotation back toward the 1.2780 (broken 38.2% retracement). Move above that retracement and the swing area (up to 1.27956) and the 100 hour moving average (blue line) at 1.27991 become the focus.