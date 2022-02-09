USDCAD ticks down toward the 38.2% retracement/swing area

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term move to new lows as both Macklem and Mester talked about their respective policies.

For the pair it traded to a low of 1.26645, which was just above the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the 2022 low on January 19 at 1.26628. That retracement intern is above swing lows going back to January 27 between 1.26496 and 1.26566.

Although getting below the 38.2% retracement would be a step in the bearish direction, the recent history suggests that it would take a move below the 1.26496 level to qualify as a bigger break, and tilt to the bias more to the downside (if the price could remain below).

On a break, the 50% at 1.26217 and the 100 day moving average 1.26173 would be the next major targets.

Hold support, and another notch in the floor would be made by traders with the near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages as the upside target down the road.