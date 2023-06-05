USDCHF below the 200 hour MA. Can it stay below now?

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, moved higher in the Asian and European session, and the process moved closer to the 100 day moving average at 0.91243. The high price reached 0.91191, 5 pips short of that key upside target (and bias barometer). Sellers leaned. The weaker ISM nonmanufacturing data set the price tumbling to the downside. Sellers against the 100 day moving average were rewarded.

The move lower has now taken the price back below its rising 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart above). The 100 hour moving average comes in at 0.90824. The 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot comes at 0.90644.. Falling below those moving average levels tilts the bias more to the downside. Stay below is more bearish.

Admittedly, the price moved below the 200 hour moving average on 2 separate occasions last week (and back on May 22). The sellers had their shots. They missed.

Can this current break keep the negative bias intact?

That is what sellers will be now hoping for. The next target comes in at 38.2% retracement at 0.90408. Below that, and a swing area between 0.90255 and 0.90358 would be allied. The 50% midpoint of the move up from the May low comes in at 0.9008.