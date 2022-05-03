USDCHF completed the down and up lap today

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term just traded up to 0.9799. In the process, the pair completed the down and up "lap" that saw the price move from a high of 0.97936 to a low of 0.97197, and all the way back up to the 0.9799 level - above the previous high.

Earlier today, the way to the downside, the low price tested and broke below its 100 hour moving average for the first time since another brief break on April 21. The price also looked like it might close lower for the first time in eight trading days.

However, momentum could not be sustained, the price moved back above the high price from last week at 0.97577 (see the warning from the earlier post today).

From that post I wrote:

"If the price can then move back above the swing high from last week at 0.97577, that would scare the shorts/sellers today with the 0.9800 level as the next major target to the upside."

Guess what?

The USDCHF price could not stay below the 0.97577 level and the price move up to 0.9800.

The USDCHF is now higher on the day (above 0.9776). A close higher would be the ninth consecutive day to the upside and 15th of the last 16 trading days.

Looking at the daily chart below, the price is also back testing the swing area between 0.97836 and 0.9801. Those levels represent the high prices from April and May 2020. A move above would open the door for further upside momentum from a technical perspective.

USDCHF is back up testing the 0.9800 area