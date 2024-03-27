The USDCHF is running higher again after basing against its broken 38.2% retracement of the move dale from the 2022 hi. The retracement comes in at 0.90254. The low today was a few pips short of that level before buyers stepped in and pushed the price higher. Staying above 0.90254 keeps buyers in firm control. The next target comes in at 0.91185. That is the low of the swing area between 0.91185 to 0.91469.

In this video, I take a look at the technicals (a some fundamentals), that are leading the USDCHF to the upside.