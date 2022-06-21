USDCHF consolidates the declines after the surprise SNB hike

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term is trading up and down above support and resistance targets.

Looking at the hourly chart, the pair fell sharply last week after the SNB surprise market with a 50 basis point hike.

The move to the downside stalled at 0.96279 on Thursday. Then on Friday, that low was extended to 0.96187. Yesterday saw a low similar to the Friday low.

Going back to the end of May and early June, there were swing levels up to 0.96421.

So the area between 0.96187 and 0.96421 is setting up as a floor ahead of the extremes reached in May and early June. Move below that floor area, and the traders will likely make a push toward those lows (down to 0.95447).

Meanwhile on the topside, there is a resistance area near the 0.9690 and 0.96956 (see hourly chart above). The late afternoon high from yesterday stalled near the low of that area. The high price today stalled short of that area as well. Move above, and traders would next target the 0.97136 to 0.97232 area and the falling 100 hour moving average at 0.9725. It would take a move above the 100 hour moving average to give the buyers more confidence. Absent that and the sellers are still more control.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the moves up and down seen over the last 2 months would make for a nice symmetrical bottom if the 0.95449 area was again tested. That would complete the more recent up and down lap in the pair. Move below 0.95449 and traders will look toward the 100 day moving average down at 0.94930 (blue line in the chart below)

USDCHF is looking to complete the up and down lap