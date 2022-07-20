USDCHF
USDCHF moves up to the topside trend line

The  USDCHF  is pushing to a new session high and in the process is looking to test a downward sloping trendline near 0.9723. Also above is a swing area between 0.9723 and 0.97314. This area should find resistance sellers after the sharp move to the downside yesterday took the price below that floor swing area.

If the sellers are "in it to win it" staying below the break level is required.