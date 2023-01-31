Yields are lower with the five-year down 6.4 basis points at 3.618%, the 10 year is down 5.2 basis points at 3.497%.
Looking at the hourly chart of the USDCHF above, the price did move higher in the Asian/early European session. That took the price up to a swing area defined by swing highs from January 16 and January 25. That swing area came between 0.9278 and 0.92878. The high prices stalled near that upper extreme level at 0.92878, and led to more up-and-down price action in the early European session.
Ultimately after breaking back below the 61.8% retracement of 0.92548, the buyers turned to sellers helped by the weaker US data. The fall has now seen the price move back to the underside of the broken trend line near 0.9229 where buyers have so far stalled the fall.
Overall the buyers took their shot today and did have some success up to the upper swing area, but help by data and lower yields, the US dollar has reversed course and that has also reversed the technical bias more in favor of the sellers (with more work to do)