USDCHF falls back to underside of broken trend line

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, Read this Term has followed the US dollar lower after the employment cost data came in touch weaker than expectations.

Yields are lower with the five-year down 6.4 basis points at 3.618%, the 10 year is down 5.2 basis points at 3.497%.

Looking at the hourly chart of the USDCHF above, the price did move higher in the Asian/early European session. That took the price up to a swing area defined by swing highs from January 16 and January 25. That swing area came between 0.9278 and 0.92878. The high prices stalled near that upper extreme level at 0.92878, and led to more up-and-down price action in the early European session.

Ultimately after breaking back below the 61.8% retracement of 0.92548, the buyers turned to sellers helped by the weaker US data. The fall has now seen the price move back to the underside of the broken trend line near 0.9229 where buyers have so far stalled the fall.

A break below that old trend line would next have traders targeting the 50% midpoint of the move down from the January 13 high at 0.9222 followed by the 100 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term of 0.92132. The 200 hour moving averages that 0.92072 and breaking below that level would be another more bearish tilt for the pair.

Overall the buyers took their shot today and did have some success up to the upper swing area, but help by data and lower yields, the US dollar has reversed course and that has also reversed the technical bias more in favor of the sellers (with more work to do)