USDCHF sloppy trading has settled between swing areas.

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, is lower on the day retracing most of the gains seen yesterday when the CHF was the weakest of the major currencies (higher USDCHF). The move higher yesterday stalled near the swing highs from Thursday and Friday of last week (see chart above). The high price reached 0.91087. The price sniffed the falling 100-day moving average as well. That moving average is currently at 0.91155.

Today, sellers started in the Asian session and continued with moves back below the 200-hour moving average (green line currently at 0.90608) and the 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot (blue line currently at 0.90497). The low price reached 0.9034 in the late Asian/early European session. That took the price into a lower swing area (see red numbered circles) between 0.90255 and 0.90358.

Since that bottom, the price action has been sloppy up and down with a high price near 0.9073. A new lower low for the day was reached down to 0.90315.

The current price trades at 0.90453.

Technically, the sloppy price action has seen the price extend above and below the hourly moving averages (blue and green lines) without much respect to them. The good news is that support buyers have been leaning against the low swing area.

Also, the 0.90736 area was a ceiling going back to May 25 and May 26, and other swing highs and lows (see green number circles in the chart above).

If I were to focus on the next key targets, it would be 0.9073 above and 0.90255 – 0.90358 below. In between, and the price action is sloppy up and down. On a break of either extreme look for momentum in the direction of the break.