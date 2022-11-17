USDCHF snaps back higher

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. has seen a sharp fall in the month of November after initially moving higher over the first 2 trading days of the month, only to find sellers leaning against the October high at the 1.01471 level.

The next 8 days saw the price retrace the entire move up from the August low to the October/November highs (from the red circle 2 to the green circle 2 in the chart above). The low price in August reached 0.9370. The low price - reached on Tuesday - extended just below that level to 0.9353 before bottoming and rotating higher today.

The USDCHF has been prone to sharp moves higher and lower this year as evident from the price action on the above daily chart . The move today has taken the price back above a broken trend line and a swing area between 0.9453 and 0.9479. The broken trend line cuts across at 0.9479.

On the topside, the next target comes in at 0.95449 where there are also a number of swing levels going back to the end of April. Get above it, and I cannot rule out more upside momentum. This pair has a history of quick moves and the bounce is still relatively modest.