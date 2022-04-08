USDCHF moved up to the swing area and reversed

The USDCHF moved up on the daily chart extending to a new high for the week in the process. However, that high moved into a swing area (see green numbered circles) between 0.93658 and 0.93822. The high reached 0.9373 and rotated back down. The last 5 highs in the GBPUSD had stalled within that range area. Why not today too?

The holding of that level once again is just another notch in increasing that levels importance going forward. Next week be aware. If there is a break, the price should extend higher toward the highs from 2022 and 2021 in the 0.9459 to 0.9472 area.

For now, however, the sellers once again are giving the sellers some confidence.

Drilling down to the USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term hourly chart below, the run to the downside erased the gains and moved lower on the day. The low price, however, did find support buyers near the 50% midpoint of the move down from the March 16 high. That level comes in at 0.93268. The current price is at 0.9340.

What now?

For the week, the price has been moving higher since basing near the 100 day MA down near 0.9236. We know the high stalled near recent swing highs between 0.9366 to 0.9382, but the 50% midpoint of a move is always an important barometer for buyers and sellers.

I am not surprised the buyers on the dip today, came in against that level. IT makes sense.

However, if broken going forward/next week it should give the sellers more confidence and have them looking toward the 100 hour MA at 0.93118 (and moving higher). Move below that level and more selling could see the 200 hour MA in traders sites at 0.92844.

The USDCHF stalled in the swing area and rotated back down