USDCHF bounces off the 200 day MA and looks toward 100H MA

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term moved lower into the US CPI data. The price has been down 4 straight days. Yesterday in the my post I talked (and showed) of the swing area between 0.9537 to 0.9553. That swing area held resistance into the close yesterday. The hold gave the sellers to go-ahead to start the wander lower in the Asian session.

The 0.9500 level followed by the 200 day MA was the next targets and that is where the price gravitated toward. The low for the day reached 0.9479, just above the 200 day MA at 0.94763. Dip buyers/profit takes leaned.

The CPI data gave the dip buyers a huge reward. The price has been able to move back above a swing area at 0.9537 to 0.9553 (see green numbered circles in the chart above).The pair then moved above a higher swing area between 0.9591 to 0.9606.

The run higher did finally run into some sellers that lined up between the 38.2% of the move down from the high 5 days ago at 0.9628, and the falling 100 hour MA at 0.9636. Key technical targets to get to and through if the buyers are to push to the next levels. Sellers leaned however. The high reached 0.96325 between those 2 technical levels. There has been 6 consolidation of the last 2-3 hours of trading.

Since peaking the price has been able to stay mostly above the higher swing area (red numbered circles) down to 0.9591(the low dipped to 0.95895 - just below that low). Traders will be eyeing that area as close support intraday. Stay above keeps the sellers in firm control. Move below and there could be some additional modest selling pressure down to the 0.9575 area.

On the topside the aforementioned 38.2% retracement at 100 hour moving average would be the key targets to get to and through. Get above and the buyers will start to look toward the 50% midpoint near 0.9674 is the next key upside target followed by the 100 day moving average at 0.9691. That 100 day moving average sits between a another swing area between 0.9686 and 0.97077.