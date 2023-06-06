The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, Read this Term is mired in a up-and-down type of market environment. The downside, there is decent support near 0.9025 and 0.9035 (a red numbered circles).

USDCHF between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages

On the topside, price action over last 5 trading days comes between 0.9113 and 0.9119 (see blue numbered circles).

There had been moves above and below those areas (see red box above), but moves outside of the area have been brief and limited.

The current price trades between those extremes and also between the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) currently at 0.90795, and the 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and other financial data. Read this Term (green line currently) at 0.90668. Trading between the moving averages is a neutral area and what has been an up-and-down trading range.

Nevertheless the moving averages will be a barometer for bullish above and bearish below, with the red box extremes as a next targets.

Today, the most recent price action took the price above the 200 hour moving average, but momentum faded. The momentum also faded before the high from yesterday (which was below the low from last week).

Are the sellers ready to take more control? Get below the 200 hour moving average and stay below will be eyed. Then traders can look toward the lows from today and Friday near 0.9033..