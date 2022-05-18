USDCHF falls back below the 200 hour moving average

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term moved below the 200 hour moving average for the 1st time since April 12 during trading yesterday. There was an afternoon rally that took the price back up toward the low of a swing area between 0.9960 and 0.9974 (and above the 200 hour MA in the process for a brief moment), but the price closed the day back below the key MA barometer.

Today, the price low could not reach the low from yesterday, and sellers turned back to buyers.

The price rise on the buying saw the USDCHF move above the 200 hour moving average (green line) and above the aforementioned swing area. Traders tried to stay above that level in the London morning session and into the New York session. However, sellers cracked the price below the 200 hour moving average in the last hour or so, and momentum to the downside has increased.

The new low price for the day has now taken the USDCHF toward the 50% of the move up from the May low at 0.98862. Move below that level, and the low from last week at 0.9869 would be the next downside target as sellers continue the probe.

What should traders look for now?

Understand, that the 50% at 0.9886 is only of the May trading range. The USDCHF has had a much steeper run to the upside.

In my post yesterday I spoke of the 6 week run that has taken the price up from 0.91942 during the week of March 27, to the high price reached on Monday at 1.0063. That's a big move in a short period of time for the USDCHF. More momentum to the downside would have traders eyeing the 0.97838 to 0.9801 area (see green numbered circles).

On the topside, if the price cannot get below the 50%, the sellers are still not winning. A move back above 0.9900 and the 38.2% at 0.9928 would be eyed. If the 200 hour MA is rebroken, that would be a big failure by the sellers.

USDCHF moving lower after 6 straight weeks to the upside

Helping to push the USD lower are lower rates. The 10 year yield is now down over 7 basis points. Meanwhile stocks are also getting hit with the Nasdaq now down -2.84%. That too is hurting the USD and sending flow of funds into the CHF (and the JPY as well as it trades to a new low).