The EURUSD is running back to the upside after moving above the 100 hour MA. The 200 hour MA stalled the fall earlier in the day giving the buyers some hope.

The USDJPY is moving lower and below its 200 hour MA in early trading after the break above failed.

The GBPUSD is moving higher and looks toward the 100 hour MA above at 1.2220.

The USDCAD will be influenced by the BOC rate decision at 10 AM ET. The expectations are between 25 and 50 basis points but focus will be on the expectations for the terminal rate.