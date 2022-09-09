Where is this stock market going next?
I look at the S&P 500 emini futures, and state my personal opinion on where the market is going next. I think we are going up. I show where my next junctions are, and at what price I would change my mind.
Due to the natural correlations between indices, this would also affect Nasdaq futures, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones.
Remember, no one is promising you anything and the market sure doesn't owe you anything. See the market technical analysis video at the top of the page, it takes less than 90 seconds. Always trade at your own risk only. Visit ForexLive.com for a variety of technical analysis perspectives.
/ Stock market