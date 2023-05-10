WTI crude oil futures are settling lower on the day

WTI crude oil futures are settling at $72.56. That is down -$1.15 or -1.56%. The high price reached $73.89. The low price was at $71.80. Looking at the hourly chart, the low price today reached toward its 100 hour moving average currently at $71.70. Moving below that level would increase the bearish bias in the short term. Risk focused buyers leaned against the level today.

The oil inventory data today showed a larger than expected build of 2.951 million barrels versus -0.917 million drawdown estimate. However, the build was below the API estimate last night of 3.618 million. Gasoline and distillates showed large and expected drawdowns, neutralizing the data.