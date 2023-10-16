The WTI crude oil futures settled down $1.03 or 1.17% at $86.66.

The high for the day reached $88.29. The low for the day extended to $86.37. Looking at the daily chart, the high price got within $0.13 of a swing area near $88.42. Sellers seemed to lean against that target.

Going forward, on the downside, the level at $84.85 which was the August high will remain as support. Staying above is more bullish. A move below it would have traders targeting the swing area between $82.35 and $83.32 (yellow area with blue numbered circles).

On the top side, get above the $88.42 level and stay above would open the door for further momentum to the upside.