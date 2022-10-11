The price of WTI crude oil futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term are settling at $89.35. That's down -him $1.78 or -1.95%.

The low for the day reached $80.38. The high for the day traded up to $91.33.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price has traded above and below its 100 hour moving average in trading today, but over the last few hours has been able to use that moving average as a ceiling. Bearish.

WTI crude oil trades down on the

The price action today was driven by the expectations for lower demand – especially given economic headwinds.

Yes OPEC+ cut production by 2 million barrels per day last week. That 2M BPD was "really" like 1M BPD as numbers were off of the quota levels which are not being reached anyway. Regardless of 1 or 2 M, that was the fundamental story for the price going up to the peak at $93.62.

However, as the price goes higher due to lower supply, that has the dampening effect to demand which counteracts the supply constraints.

That seems to be part of the dynamics of the price action today. If consumers have less money in the pockets due to higher inflation including the price of oil, and wages are not keeping up with price increases, consumers will look to cut back on things like travel or maybe look to limit driving just driving around town.

Technically, the move back below the 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above at $89.74) is a step in a bearish direction. Getting below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the September low at $86.98 and also below the 200 hour moving average at $86.43 (and moving higher), would give sellers more confidence that a high has been set at least for now..