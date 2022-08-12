The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $92.09. That's down $-2.25 or 2.3%. The low price reached $91.19. The high price extended to $94.79.

One week ago today, the price closed the week at at $88.53. With the price settling at $92.09, the gain is $3.56 or 4.02%.

The low price this week was reached on Monday at $87.25 and tested the low from last Friday at $87.03, but could not get below that target. The high was reached on Thursday at $95.04.

Looking at the daily chart, the 50% of the move up from the December 2021 low at $95.94 and before that the 200 day MA at $95.44.

Crude oil bounces up toward its 200 day moving average