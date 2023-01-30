The price of WTI WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude o Read this Term crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term is settling at $77.90. That is down -$1.78 or -2.23%. The high for the day reached $80.49. The low extended to $77.74.

Crude oil falls away from its 100 hour MA and swing area

Looking at the daily chart above, the price highs over the last 8 or so trading days have been skimming near the 100 day MA (blue line) at $81.88. The high price on Friday reached above that MA but could not reach the recent highs going back to November 18 (near $82.66). The high price on Friday reached $82.48. The January high has reached $82.66. The inability to extend and stay above the 100 day MA, nor the swing area from $81.48 to $82.66 (yellow area on the chart above), has kept the sellers in play (and more in control).