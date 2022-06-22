The yields in the US have taken another step to the downside as Powell speaks to demand destruction. The 2 year yield is now down about -12 basis points. The 10 year is also lower by about the same -12 basis points.

Looking at the chart of the 2 year yield, the yield has now moved below the rising 200 hour moving average at 3.139% and also has dipped below the 38.2% retracement at 3.067% (back above it at 3.081% currently). Traders are now thinking of 50 basis points 75 basis points at the next meeting. Are the visions of 3.4% at the end of the year, too high now? Markets are tough when the bias shifts around from one week to the other.. The high yield last week reached 3.454% – just above the dot plot target at the end of the year.

US 2 year yield is approaching 3.0%

The move down in yields has been helping the stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. Presently there are over 60 such exchanges with a total market capitalization of over $70 trillion.The largest stock markets are the United States, Japan, and Great Britain, with numerous other exchanges worldwide following behind. Retail investors rely on the stock market for all their equity or share trading needs. This function has been assumed by online stock brokers, which have largely replaced the need for dealing with popularized trading floors for retail trading needs.A stock broker is an agent or intermediary between investors and the stock market. Stock brokers play an important role in online trading and have grown in scale and coverage in recent years.Stock brokers historically have charged for transactions and other services though crucially have shifted to commission-less transactions over the past few years after being disrupted by fintechs and other companies. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. Dow industrial average is down -213 points or -0.7% at 30317

S&P index is down -18.67 points or -0.50% 3745

NASDAQ index is down -10 points at 11060

In the forex, the dollar moved lower:

EURUSD: The EURUSD broke above the 1.0545 level and moved up toward the 50% midpoint of the range since the May 30 high at 1.0572. The new high for the day reached 1.05695. Close support is now at the 1.0545 area. Get above the 50% and stay above would be more bullish

USDJPY:: The USDJPY is reacting to the lower interest rates, but the downside remains supportive at the 135.58 level. The low price for the day reached 135.67 so far. The current price trades at 135.88

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD moved above its 100 hour moving average at 1.22623 and moved up to test its 50% retracement at 1.22995. However sellers leaned against the level at a push the price back down toward the 100 hour moving average. Sport resistance defined against those 2 levels.

USDCAD: The USDCAD is back below its 100 hour moving average at 1.29683. Stay below is more bearish. The 1.2939 level is a modest target followed by the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.29238 currently. The earlier low for the day stalled within about 11 pips of that 200 hour moving average. Move below and stay below would be more bearish.

USDCHF: The USDCHF has broken below the lows from last Friday and Monday at 0.96187. The price entered into the lower extreme area where the price bottomed in May and into early June. Of note today is that the high price did stall against its falling 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart below. That moving average is currently at 0.9670 and moving lower. Stay below was more bearish.

USDCHF breaks below the recent swing lows