Adam has been chronicling the woes of bitcoin exchange FTX as it's digital currency FTT came under intense pressure including direct selling pressure from it's competitor Binance (FTT).

Now it seems the head of FTX (Sam Bankman-Fried) is announcing a sale to Binance in what represents a wild turn of events. Kinda like a MMA cage match. Do I hear the word "Uncle" being screamed from the mouth of Bankman-Fried/FTX?

The moves also come under the old adage "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em".

FTT bounces after talks of a sale to Binance

Anyway, the FTT which traded as low as $14.35 (see chart above) has seen a rally back up to $17.96. That is still below the $22 floor that FTX said they would support their own digital currency until the selling became overwhelming today.

Technically, looking at the daily chart above the $22.00 represents a key level to get to and through if the buyers are to take more control. Above that the 100 day moving average - which stalled the rallies over the last week or so of trading - would be targeted at $25.83 (see blue line in the chart above).

Both those levels represent key resistance targets on more upside. A move back above the $22 floor, and then the 100 day moving average at $25.83 would give buyers additional control. Above that, and the 200 day moving average at $27.60 (green line in the chart above) would be needed to be broken to tilt the bias fully in the buyers favor.

Failure to move above the $22 level would not be good from a technical perspective. The sellers would remain in full control.

Shifting to Bitcoin....

Looking at the hourly chart of the more generic bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term, it came under pressure today as result of its association with the upheaval associated with the overall digital currency market as a result of the FTX pressure.

The price of Bitcoin moved to a low of $19,244 intrady, but has seen a sharp rebound to the upside. That move to the upside just retested its 200 hour moving average at $20,651.67. Sellers have leaned against that MA on the first test. The price of bitcoin is currently trading around $20,480.

A move back above the 200 hour moving average followed by the 100 hour moving average currently at $20,889 would tilt the bias back in the direction of the buyers technically.

On the downside for bitcoin, watch the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low at $20,211.28. Below that watch the $20,000 level where support buyers held support on October 26, October 28, and November 3 before breaking lower today (see red numbered circles in the chart below). A move below both those levels would have traders, who are now looking for more upside, feeling like they are taking a beating in the MMA octagon.

Bitcoin trades sharply higher and tests 200 hour MA

So wildness in the digital currency markets, but ultimately, the price action and the tools applied to that price action will help to tell the story that is going on in the ring.

Be careful, it is a bloody mess.