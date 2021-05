Bridgewater says more inflation than the Fed expects is on the way (here's why)

Co-CIO of Bridgewater Jenson was interviewed on Bloomberg TV.

Long story short, he says inflation will rise higher than the Federal Reserve expects, citing a savings build-up by households during the pandemic

Some of that will probably create even further shortages and more inflation





Bridgewater Associates is an asset management firm, founded by Ray Dalio.











If you'd like to watch the interview, link here