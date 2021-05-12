Bridgewater says more inflation than the Fed expects is on the way (here's why)

Co-CIO of Bridgewater Jenson was interviewed on Bloomberg TV.

Long story short, he says inflation will rise higher than the Federal Reserve expects, citing a savings build-up by households during the pandemic
  • Some of that will probably create even further shortages and more inflation
