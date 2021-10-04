Reserve Bank of Australia meeting today - preview (no change expected, but maybe some macro-pru clues)
The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy statement for October 2021is die at 0330 GMT.
Earlier previews here:
A snippet via NAB:
- RBA Board is likely to remain optimistic given the vaccine rollout
- overall the meeting is likely to be a non‑event given the recently tapered QE pace of $4bn a week continues until February, while Governor Lowe only recently re-iterated his 2024 view on rates
- Instead, the Board is likely to devote time to financial stability issues ahead of the Financial Stability Review on Friday. With the Council of Financial Regulators having already flagged a tightening in macro‑prudential policies, there may be some insight into what potential measures could be used. Regulators appear to be leaning towards debt to income ratios.