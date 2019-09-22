We will hear from ECB President Draghi on Monday 23 September - speaking in parliament

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank testifies at the European parliament, his 'Monetary Dialogue'.

Begins at 1300GMT

These are where Draghi is questioned on monetary policy and his economic outlook. This will be Draghi's final appearance, his term completes on October 31.





Draghi is to be replaced by noob head of the ECB Christine Lagarde from November 1. At Lagarde's first appearance (won't be until 2020) I expect she will tear heads off the MEPs. Does not take any rubbish, Ms. L.











