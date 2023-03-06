This is via the folks at eFX.

ANZ Research maintains a mild bullish bias on AUD/USD, and NZD/USD over the next 1-2 weeks.

ICYMI, the Reserve Bank of Australia today is due at 2.30pm Sydney time, oo30 GMT, 7.30pm US Eastern time. A 25bp rate hike is widely expected with the bank trying to catch up to runaway inflation .

rba cash rate cpi 03 March 2023