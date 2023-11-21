Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock spoke earlier:

Bullock made mention that inflation will remain a crucial challenge over the next one to two years.

This was very much evident in the minutes to the November meeting released soon after Bullock spoke:

Bullock differentiated between supply issues and strong underlying demand:

"We're going to see more potential for supply shocks...if you keep getting them, there comes a point where everyone just expects inflation to remain high and if inflation expectations adjust, then it's a problem"

Said that monetary policy was already restrictive and dampening spending. RBA minutes showed the RBA is concerned about a shift in inflation expectations higher, though, which triggered the rate hike in November.

AUD moved higher on the minutes and has taken fresh impetus from the much stronger mid-rate for CNY:

Update: