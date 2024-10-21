Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Hauser spoke in a 'fireside chat' format at the CBA 2024 Global Markets Conference in Sydney:

Hauser's comments once again pointed to an RBA that is not indicating a rate cuts is imminent.

The Bank has made progress on inflation without too much damage to the labour market. Hauser indicated the importance of the Q3 CPI data, due on October 30.

AUD/USD has responded by ticking a few pips higher: