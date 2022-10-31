Data via one of Australia's 'big four' banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
- CBA’s internal credit & debit card spending data to October 28 shows that spending remains elevated.
- While retail card spending growth looks to have plateaued, non-retail card spending growth has edged higher recently due to rising utility bills.
Coming up from Australia today:
- AUD traders note - the RBA meet Tuesday, 1 November 2022, a +25bp rate hike is expected
- AUD: RBA to stick to 25bps hike: market implications - BofA
