The m/m building permits data is encouraging, but the poor y/y trend takes much of the shine off.
Australia job advertisements dipped 0.1% m/m in September. Despite being down that's not too bad a result given the strong growth in August.
- for the y/y -8.2%
Job ads are 50% higher than pre-covid levels
The focus for Australia for the session is the Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision due at 2.30pm local time, which is 0330 GMT and 11.30pm US Eastern time.
(spoiler - on hold expected)
- RBA policy decision due Tuesday, 3 October 2023 (Sydney time) - "a certain hold"