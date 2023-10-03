The m/m building permits data is encouraging, but the poor y/y trend takes much of the shine off.

Australia job advertisements dipped 0.1% m/m in September. Despite being down that's not too bad a result given the strong growth in August.

for the y/y -8.2%

Job ads are 50% higher than pre-covid levels

---

The focus for Australia for the session is the Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision due at 2.30pm local time, which is 0330 GMT and 11.30pm US Eastern time.

(spoiler - on hold expected)