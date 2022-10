Rate hike bonanza ahead this week:

TUE: RBA

WED: FOMC

THU: BoE & Norges Bank

Last week we had the Bank of Japan stay loose:

USD/JPY on the rise. And there'll be more to come as everyone hikes again. In September the Bank of Japan (at the direction of the Japanese Ministry of Finance) spent USD19bn on intervention to prop up the yen. In the four weeks to 27 October it spent USD42bn.