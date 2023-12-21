Data for inflation in Japan in November 2023.

We get an early guide to the data each month with Tokyo area data for the month a few weeks beforehand.

While both core measures dropped under their levels reported in October, both are continuing to point to solid underlying inflation.

The ex. food core measure hit its lowest since July of 2022.

USD/JPY is little changed around 142.16, not a lot off its overnight low.

***

The minutes coming up at 1850 US Eastern time are from the Bank of Japan's October meeting. The tweak at this meeting was to keep the 1% JGB yield ceiling as a point of reference.

