inflation dipping from October:

USD/JPY has jumped higher after this data. Inflation in Tokyo, while well above 2%, has come in slightly under estimates.

The expectations I had seen for the:

CPI excluding fresh food & energy was 3.7%

CPI headline was 3.0%

USD/JPY up around 15 points to circa 147.25

As background to this I posted earlier that back on Friday November 24 we had the most recent national CPI reading, which showed core consumer price growth above the BOJ's 2% target for 19 consecutive months. The Bank of Japan insists inflation is transitory, due to cost-push factors driving it higher, and is waiting for wage growth to decide if demand-pull factors can cement inflation in place in a sustainable and stable manner. Three Bank of Japan policy board members have been in the media this and last week hosing down expectations of any pivot before the Spring wage talks:

These officials were responding to speculation in Japanese media of a change coming:

