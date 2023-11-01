Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Says speculative forex moves seen that cannot be explained by fundamentals

Concerned that one-sided, sharp forex moves negatively affect economy

Authorities may or may not say when conducted intervention

The language used by Kanda here:

speculative forex moves

one-sided, sharp forex moves negatively affect economy

are escalations in rhetoric.

--

Earlier jawboning out of Japan:

USD/JPY update, its dribbled to its day's lows on all the talk out Japanese authorities: