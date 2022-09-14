Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno
- important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
- sharp fx fluctuations not desirable
- will closely monitor US inflation trend’s impact on global, Japanese economy
- ready to take necessary steps if recent currency moves continue without ruling out any options
more to come
--
There were statements earlier on the concern about the yen's slide:
---
And I've been posting background pieces:
USD/JPY topped out ahead of 145 last week:
I posted these earlier, of relevance:
- The 4 things to watch prior to Bank of Japan FX yen intervention
Solo Bank of Japan intervention seems unlikely:
USD/JPY update: