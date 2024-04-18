Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

G7 discussion on Iran language was a bit complicated but haven't yet reached conclusion on what sanction should be applied

Japan is in talks on FX, other issues, with us and other countries daily

Japan, South Korea face similar situation which is that they pay imports mostly via dollar, therefore are prone to be sensitive to FX volatility

After having smashed through 152, 153 and 154 it looks like officials are getting a little more serious about defending 155:

If there is actual USD selling intervention to support the yen, here's some info on how it'll play out.

Why you should be watching the MoF instead of the BOj: