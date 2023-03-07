Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaking

Headlines via Reuters:

Full text is here:

Live link (audio) is here

---

Lowe's remarks fit in with his less hawkish statement yesterday:

RBA Phillip Lowe meme hiding

On that 'rebound in jobs in February' remark - we get the Australian February jobs report on Thursday next week. If the rebound is hefty enough it'll scupper plans to be less hawkish.