The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0330 GMT.
This from an Australian economist makes a lot of sense:
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has flagged a slowing in the pace of hikes, although he didn't canvass a 'when' time for this. As Hogan argues in his tweet, today could be a small step in that slowing direction.