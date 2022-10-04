The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0330 GMT.

Earlier previews:

This from an Australian economist makes a lot of sense:

rba 40bp 04 October 2022

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe has flagged a slowing in the pace of hikes, although he didn't canvass a 'when' time for this. As Hogan argues in his tweet, today could be a small step in that slowing direction.