Here is the schedule of RBNZ Governor Orr's speaking appointments in the days following the February 28 policy announcement:

Thursday, 29 February 2024

Governor Adrian Orr

Radio NZ- Morning Report 6-9am. (Business News 6.53am & pre-recorded interview.)

TVNZ Breakfast – 6.30-7am.

Newstalk ZB – 7.30- 8am.

Bloomberg TV- Daybreak Asia – 1- 1.30pm NZ time.

MPC members will also attend the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee hearing from 8am to 9am.



Friday, 1 March - speech reminder

Governor Adrian Orr

Speech to Business Canterbury in Christchurch – 1 – 2pm

Mr Orr will use presentation slides from the next Monetary Policy Statement, due to be published on 28 February 2024. He will speak for up to 30 minutes, with time for questions after his presentation.

There are no published speaking notes. The event is not being livestreamed.

Info above comes from the RBNZ.

Just thinking out loud here, but if the RBNZ was going to ramp up its cash rate, as ANZ and TD both expect (other analysts I've seen are exp[ecting on hold) it would make perfect sense to storm the media with interviews like this. And then head safely off to a bunker at an undisclosed location perhaps.

Earlier:

