Updating this from earlier:

This is good news, but it has a dark underside. In effect the consideration of the Fed’s emergency lending authority is for “unusual and exigent” circumstances. This is a clear signal, if ever there was one, that the US Federal Reserve and Treasury view the spillovers from SVB’s collapse as a sign of systemic risk in markets.

Yen is extending its gains:

Background ICYMI:

ICYMI, the story over the weekend and into Monday morning here in Asia:

Adam and Justin had eyes on developments all weekend (read from the bottom up for the chronology: