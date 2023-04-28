The wait for the Bank of Japan announcement is stretching on longer than normal. Not wholly unexpected:

The thing is traders and investors are holding off trading in JGBs, yen, and other Japan assets while we await the Bank of Japan decision. This makes sense, not many of us are loading up ahead of the announcement.

The result in markets is spreads widening, and choppy, gappy price action.

Hang in there folks!

