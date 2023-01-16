The Bank of Japan was in the JGB market again today, buying bonds in an attempt to drop yields. The BOJ raised the permitted 'ceiling' on 10 year JGBs to 0.5%, from 0.25%, at its December meeting. That 0.5% was breached higher again today (it was on Friday also).

The Bank begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday. There is persistent speculation that there will be further changes coming to policy from this meeting:

USD/JPY update (downdate?):