An analyst at Reuters says the BOJ January monetary policy board meeting saw heated debate.

Such a take on the mood of the meeting is not obvious from the Summary published earlier:

There were disagreements, of course. That's what policy meetings are to discuss. But as to 'heated' its hard to tell.

Reuters main points of the meeting:

Most saw it appropriate to maintain current easy policy incl YCC

Crucial to generate positive economic, price cycle to achieve targets

Yields must be kept from rising being mindful of bond mkt functioning

Must take more time to gauge impact of December tweak to JGB band

When time for exiting ultra-easy policy, must gauge market impact

Review of policy necessary at some point but not now

Japan inflation likely to slow towards latter half of year

Cost-push pressures already starting to ease

Tokyo now seeing no immediate change in policy post-Kuroda in April

Next policy tweak possible in summer