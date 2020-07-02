CBA/Markit (June, final) PMI Services 53.1 and Composite 52.7
CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for June (final)
- Amid a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Australian services activity rose for the first time in five months during June
- New business volumes also returned to growth, contributing to a rise in capacity pressure.
- Meanwhile, there was a notably slower reduction in employment, while business sentiment improved further.
- The recovery was, however, accompanied by price increases.
This data point tends not to move the AUD much at all upon release.
"V" good ….
