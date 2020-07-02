CBA/Markit (June, final) PMI Services 53.1 and Composite 52.7

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for June (final)

Key points made in the report:
  • Amid a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Australian services activity rose for the first time in five months during June
  • New business volumes also returned to growth, contributing to a rise in capacity pressure. 
  • Meanwhile, there was a notably slower reduction in employment, while business sentiment improved further. 
  • The recovery was, however, accompanied by price increases.
This data point tends not to move the AUD much at all upon release. 


"V" good …. 


Earlier today:


