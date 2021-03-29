ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Oil lower on Suez boat refloat

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 29 March 2021

FX rates opened little changed in very early Monday trade here in Asia. The news over the weekend was ominous though, that a US hedge fund had gone under over over-leveraged trades resulting in huge losses (see bullets above). This news saw US equity index futures open lower on Globex, albeit not by much, and then that weaker reopening extending. The extension of the selling carried over into buying of the USD with EUR, AUD, CAD, NZD all trading lower. If you check out your charts you'll see the clear dip in the currencies and the retrace ... CAD excepted. The Canadian dollar has held its losses, weaker oil cited as the factor.

Further on the equity selling, Nomura says the loss for its prime brokerage unit (these are units in banks that lend to funds etc., even to over-leveraged funds) will likely be over USD2bn. There will be losses at other brokerages also. The opening of cash US equity markets could see another fear &/or liquidation response.

The shipping news was better, the Ever Given ship lodged sideways in the Suez Canal has been reported as refloated although there are few details.